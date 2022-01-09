Coach K sparred with a Georgia Tech player during last night’s game.

Mike Krzyzewski of Duke led his No.

In what could be his final game against Georgia Tech, No. 2 led his team to a victory.

However, not every Georgia Tech player was eager to send the legendary coach off with flowers.

Coach K and Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe had a heated exchange late in the game.

After making a layup, Devoe seemed to point to Krzyzewski on the bench.

Coach K, as you might expect, was not pleased, and he attempted to lecture Devoe.

He spoke with a game official, who appeared to calm him down and appeared to discuss the situation with Devoe after the game.