Coach K sparred with a Georgia Tech player during last night’s game.
Mike Krzyzewski of Duke led his No.
In what could be his final game against Georgia Tech, No. 2 led his team to a victory.
However, not every Georgia Tech player was eager to send the legendary coach off with flowers.
Coach K and Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe had a heated exchange late in the game.
After making a layup, Devoe seemed to point to Krzyzewski on the bench.
Coach K, as you might expect, was not pleased, and he attempted to lecture Devoe.
He spoke with a game official, who appeared to calm him down and appeared to discuss the situation with Devoe after the game.