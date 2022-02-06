Trending
Infosurhoy

Coach K’s pregame photo is going viral tonight, so take a look.

0
By on Sports

Coach K’s Pregame Photo Is Going Viral Tonight

On Saturday, Mike Kryzyzewski will make his final visit to the Dean E Smith Center.

And, before tip-off, the legendary Coach K took a moment to take it all in, his mind racing with classics.

Look: Pregame Photo Of Coach K Is Going Viral Tonight

Look: Pregame Photo Of Coach K Is Going Viral Tonight

Comments are closed.