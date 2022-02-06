Coach K’s pregame photo is going viral tonight, so take a look.

Coach K’s Pregame Photo Is Going Viral Tonight
On Saturday, Mike Kryzyzewski will make his final visit to the Dean E Smith Center.
And, before tip-off, the legendary Coach K took a moment to take it all in, his mind racing with classics.
Look: Pregame Photo Of Coach K Is Going Viral Tonight
Look: Pregame Photo Of Coach K Is Going Viral Tonight
Coach K taking it all in before his final game in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/xdVdhASycS
— ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2022
one of the greatest coaches of all time https://t.co/fyuSU6uxKg
— clippy (@asvpxclippy) February 5, 2022
👏👏👏 UNC Duke rivalry won’t be the same without one of the greatest coaches ever. Thank you! https://t.co/R6e8qtELDS
— Spider-Won (@_junjulyaugust) February 5, 2022
I strongly dislike Duke but I’ll always be a Coach K fan https://t.co/tZwiwWGRSu
— Laurie Donohue 👩🏼💻 (@Laurie__Donohue) February 5, 2022
#TarHeels fan for life, but I sure will miss this dude when he’s gone. https://t.co/32I2pMwT7T
— Andrew Woolfolk (@AndrewWoolfolk) February 5, 2022
Let’s go Duke! https://t.co/dvvxyzbyUa
— Dominic Preuss (deesix.eth) (@deesix) February 5, 2022