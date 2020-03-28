Coach lifts lid on what it’s like to work with Liverpool boss Klopp

Mainz goalkeeping coach Stephan Kuhnert has described what it is like working alongside “intense” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The German led Liverpool to Champions League victory last season in the final against Tottenham, while the Reds have won both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup this term.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City in the Premier League this campaign but there are some doubts whether the season will reach its natural conclusion.

Kuhnert worked with Klopp as part of his backroom team at Mainz, after playing alongside him for nine years, and he’s lifted the lid on what it’s like to work with the Liverpool boss.

Kuhnert told Goal and SPOX: “I had a special connection with Kloppo because I played alongside him. No one can match his intense emotion but I always saw eye-to-eye with him.

“He could present ‘Wetten, dass..?’ (a famous German TV entertainment show) and wouldn’t really have to prepare for it. It just comes naturally. You can see that with the positive interactions he has with his players.

“Even the 20th man in the squad is always ready, you never hear anything bad said about him. Kloppo is a people person – dealing with people is his greatest strength.”

On one particular incident that stands out during his time with Klopp, Kuhnert recalled: “We both wanted to go to a Schützenfest (a traditional German festival) in the region on a day off at the training camp in Herzlake. So we got on the bikes and rode through the middle of nowhere forever. It was almost really dark and then we finally got there.

“At the entrance to the village we saw a huge sign and it said that the fete didn’t take place until a week later. I don’t know, I somehow made a mistake. Anyway, we had to cycle all the way back and he insulted me the whole way. I had to take a lot but I deserved it!”

