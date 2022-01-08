Coach Mike McCarthy of the Cowboys has been issued a warning by Rex Ryan.

Coach Mike McCarthy of the Cowboys has been warned by Rex Ryan.

The Dallas Cowboys will not rest their starters against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, despite the fact that they don’t have much to play for.

On today’s NFL Countdown, former head coach Rex Ryan discussed the Cowboys’ decision to play Dak Prescott in what some have dubbed a “meaningless game.”

Ryan made it clear that Dallas must protect Prescott.

He believes Mike McCarthy will be able to fire the offense if the star quarterback gets hurt right before the playoffs.

“You’re going to get fired today if you hurt Dak Prescott,” Ryan said.

“You won’t even be able to get a flight back.”

You’re going to get fired.

So make certain you’re up to the task.”

