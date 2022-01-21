Coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys received a direct message from an NFL legend.

Coach Mike McCarthy of the Cowboys received a direct message from an NFL legend.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t changed their coaching staff despite being eliminated from the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend.

Mike McCarthy’s performance, on the other hand, appears to have dissatisfied a former member of the team.

Charles Haley, a five-time Super Bowl champion, discussed the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers with ESPN’s Ed Werder this week.

Let’s just say he had a harsh opinion of the game last weekend.

“Well, if the team was nervous,” Haley told Werder, “he didn’t do his job during the week.”

On Sunday, the Cowboys appeared unprepared at times.

They were also disorganized, which McCarthy promised he would address in the offseason.

NFL Legend Had Honest Message For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

NFL Legend Had Honest Message For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy