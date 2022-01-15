Coach of a college football team resigns after being accused of mistreating his players.

A college football coach unexpectedly announced his resignation late Friday night, surprising the football world.

Todd Graham, the coach of the University of Hawai’i football team, has resigned after only two seasons on the job.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Head Football Coach at the University of Hawaii for the past two seasons,” read the statement.

“With a heavy heart, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors after much prayer and reflection with my family.

I’d like to express my gratitude to the players, staff, and coaches who persevered despite the challenges of 2020 and 2021.

It wasn’t easy, but they all put up a good fight, and we followed the rules.”

Former players claimed verbal abuse and other issues within the football program’s culture just a week before he made his announcement.

During a recent Senate hearing, former players referred to Graham as a “tyrant” and a “hypocrite.”

