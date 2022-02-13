Coach O’s Recruiting Adrian Peterson Story Is Going Viral

Coach O’s Recruiting Story Is Going Viral

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron attempted to recruit Adrian Peterson to USC with Pete Carroll.

Peterson was the top overall recruit in the country for the 2004 class, and given how good USC was, it’s no surprise that Orgeron wanted him to play for them.

On Friday, Orgeron appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his efforts to recruit Peterson, and he told a great story.

Orgeron said, “This is a true story.”

“We’re going to see Adrian, myself, and Pete,” says the group.

His mother was a track athlete…she’s a lovely lady.

I had a fantastic friendship with Adrian.

Pete Carroll was one of his favorite people.

I had the impression that he and I were extremely close.

‘Coach, I want you to follow me,’ he said once. I couldn’t drive with him.

We drove 30 miles, and I said, “I have no idea where we’re going.” We stopped at a small country store, and he bought a small gingerbread cookie.

“We then went to a basketball game and sat in the gym, and I asked, ‘What are we doing?’ He replied, ‘See that guard out there? I have to play him next week.’

‘Coach, what is the key to getting you here at USC?’ He says, ‘Coach, my father is incarcerated, Bob Stoops went to see him.’ Well, me and Pete Carroll tried to go get him.

We were refused entry.

‘Coach, if I go to Oklahoma, my father will be able to watch my games from where he is,’ Adrian said. “I tried to get the guy (Peterson’s father) transferred to Los Angeles.”

