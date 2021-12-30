Cocaine-addled football thugs are fueling a frightening increase in violence, with the drug being found in every stadium we investigated.

A SUN investigation has discovered that cocaine-addled football thugs are fueling a terrifying uptick in stadium violence.

Every ground we swabbed had traces of the class A drug that sparked the humiliating scenes at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final in July.

To avoid a repeat of the 1980s’ hooliganism, police chiefs are now calling for tougher penalties for cocaine users at sporting events, including more bans.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, Britain’s top football cop, warned that more fans than ever were taking the drug at games, creating a “toxic mix” of violence.

“As we see more violent incidents, cocaine, like alcohol, is one of the factors that will exacerbate the problem and make people more violent,” he said.

Cocaine is so prevalent at football, according to one supporter, that fans snort it in their seats.

Lines had been piled up on top of toilet paper holders at Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and our reporter had been offered “charlie” outside a Brighton match earlier this month.

Empty drug bags and one containing cocaine were discovered on a cubicle floor at The Etihad, home of Premier League champions Manchester City.

The drug’s traces were also discovered on the tops of toilets at Arsenal’s Emirates stadium.

At the showpiece event, fans were openly snorting the drug, with one thug bragging to The Sun about how he put a lit flare in his bum during a 15-hour drug-fueled bender.

Charlie Perry, 25, boasted about “banging a load of powder” on the big day, and was then filmed firing off the flare in viral footage.

Cocaine binges were blamed for a 45 percent increase in trouble at football stadiums in the two years leading up to the pandemic, including violence, pitch invasions, and player assaults.

However, cops and fans claim that more coke is being snorted at stadiums than ever before, a claim that was corroborated by our investigation.

This month, Sun reporter Liam Coleman swabbed surfaces in loos at Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Chelsea, and Arsenal, with 44 of the 58 swabbed cubicles testing positive for cocaine.

Mr Roberts told The Sun that clubs are considering putting special surfaces in toilets to make it more difficult for people to take drugs, as well as bringing in more sniffer dogs.

The officer, who is also the head of football policing in England and Wales, admitted that it was difficult to catch…

