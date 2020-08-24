Cole backs new Chelsea signings to become successful leaders

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole thinks new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could become successful leaders at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech joined from Ajax for a £36 million fee, while Werner signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig for £48 million.

Both players have exciting potential and will make Chelsea dangerous going forward.

The pair will link up with American winger Christian Pulisic and striker Tammy Abraham to create a threatening front line.

And Cole has backed the new signings to be successful while speaking to ESPN: “Although the new players are young, they’ve got experience of playing Champions League. They were stars of their team.

“They can give that leadership off the pitch and on it as well because we had a lot of leaders when I was a player here.

“They led by example not just by talking, but with their feet, which I feel is more important.

“People can talk. It is easy to talk. But when you are backing it up with quality performances, that’s what makes the difference.”

Ziyech and Werner will make their Premier League debuts in September when the Blues face Brighton in the first game of the season.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be hopeful that the pair can help his side to build on their fourth place finish during the most recent campaign.

Chelsea secured Champions League football by finishing on 66 points, although they were some way off Liverpool and Man City.

Lampard is now looking to improve his defensive options ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. They’re heavily linked with Leicester full back Ben Chilwell, as well as Man City’s John Stones and free agent Malang Sarr.

They could also sign PSG defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer. The 35-year-old is available to leave France following their Champions League final clash against Bayern.