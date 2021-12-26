Cole Beasley, WR for the Buffalo Bills, is said to have received a large fine.

Cole Beasley, WR for the Buffalo Bills, is said to have received a significant fine.

According to a recent report, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been fined multiple times this season for various COVID-19 protocol violations.

The fines, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, have totaled in the neighborhood of (dollar)100,000.

When league officials were present at the Bills’ facility in August to review the protocols, Beasley was first fined (dollar)14,600.

Since the 32-year-old violated the NFL’s health and safety guidelines, the amount has increased.

“In August, Beasley was fined (dollar)14,600 while league officials were in the facility reviewing the protocols.

“The league’s video monitoring has resulted in the (dollar)14,600 fine being doubled on multiple occasions,” Mortensen wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“One source put the total sum at (dollar)100,000, while another said it was just short of that.”

The $14,600 fine has been doubled on more than one occasion via video monitoring by the league. One source estimated the $100,000 total sum, another source believed it was just short of that amount. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021