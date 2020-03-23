Cole draws shock Lampard comparison with ‘fantastic’ Chelsea star

Joe Cole has claimed Ross Barkley can “drive Chelsea on to win trophies” and emulate his manager Frank Lampard.

Cole claims Barkley has been overshadowed by the emergence of some young stars at Stamford Bridge this season, but believes the former Everton midfielder was hitting his best form before the postponement of the season due to coronavirus.

And the former Chelsea forward thinks Barkley is finally ready to fulfil his huge potential.

He told the Daily Star: “Ross has improved. He is a top player. I’m a big fan of Ross Barkley. Always have been.

“He’s been a bit less spoken about because of Jack Grealish and James Maddison and Mason Mount. But he’s done a terrific job at Chelsea.

“The last two games, against Liverpool and Everton, he was brilliant. Absolutely fantastic.

“I’ve always thought he was a top player and I think he’ll be at Chelsea for many, many years.

“Now the challenge for Ross is can he keep doing that, can he be that player who drives Chelsea on to win trophies, like his manager was? I think he can.”

Barkley has had his problems at Chelsea, with poor performances and off-field issues leading many to question his place in the side.

But Barkley scored a brilliant goal in Chelsea’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool earlier this month, and then provided two assists in their 4-0 thrashings of Everton.

FEATURE: F365’s Premier League club-by-club season review: Chelsea

Barkley – like Cole when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge – is often criticised for his decision-making, but is now looking to be turning into a more polished player.

Cole added: “I’m pleased if people can see similarities between him and me because I’m a big fan. I think I just developed at Chelsea.

“It wasn’t just Jose. He’s a fantastic manager. But I was playing with better players. More expectation. I grew into my body a bit. And winning trophies breeds confidence.

“I like everything about Ross. Technically, he’s spot on. The mental aspect of the game, he’s getting better and better. Tactically he is improving all the time.

“I just think he’s a top top player for Chelsea and England. As football evolves, players like him are getting more and more valued. He’s a fantastic player.”