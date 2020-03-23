Cole picks out five Premier League youngsters that excite him

Former England midfielder Joe Cole has picked out five Premier League youngsters that have him on the edge of his seat.

Cole, who used to play for Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham and Aston Villa, won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a League Cup, a UEFA Intertoto Cup and a Community Shield in his 20 years as a professional.

The 38-year-old, who achieved 56 caps for England, was once one of the hottest prospects in the country when he burst onto the scene at Upton Park back in 1998.

And the former West Ham youth player was asked to compile a list of the five brightest prospects in the Premier League right now.

“I’m going to go all midfielders because that’s what excites me,” Cole told the Daily Star.

“It’s a real tough one but I’m going for Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Billy Gilmour.

“They are all very similar, handle the ball so well. All very much a modern-day midfielders.

“They could be in any order. These guys are really pushing each other to get better. You can bet they’re all watching each other and trying to improve.

“We are the cream of Europe now in England, and Scotland too with Billy. We are producing big amounts of these players.

“They just keep coming through the production line. The future is bright for British football. It’s fantastic.”

On Gilmour specifically, Cole added: “Billy was terrific, a real talent. A cultured footballer. He can be what he wants. I like him in that midfield role.

“But I think he might eventually develop and play further up the pitch, like a ten. All Billy needs to do is keep his feet on the ground.

“He’s another massive asset for Chelsea. It will all come down to how he performs. Once you’ve got that shirt it’s up to you to deal with it.

“To be where he is and playing how he is is a massive achievement for him and his parents. He’s a well-grounded young man.”