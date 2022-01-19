Colin Cowherd believes that only one coach can catch Bill Belichick for the title of greatest of all time.

Colin Cowherd believes that only one coach can challenge Bill Belichick for the title of greatest of all time.

Bill Belichick has long been regarded as the greatest coach in NFL history.

It’s difficult to argue with that fact when you look at his resume and past history with the New England Patriots.

However, according to Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, Belichick’s coaching resume may have been harmed by the team’s recent struggles.

Cowherd compared Belichick’s 29-20 overall record and 0-2 playoff record over the last three seasons to Andy Reid’s recent success.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 38-11 overall record and have appeared in two Super Bowls in the last three years.

Cowherd believes that if Reid continues to lead the Chiefs to success in the coming years, he will surpass Bill Belichick as the best coach of all time.

“Don’t be surprised if, after looking at Andy’s last ten years and Belichick’s, there aren’t any debates about who we’re calling the greatest coach of all time,” he said.

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Coach Can Catch Bill Belichick For Greatest All Time

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Coach Can Catch Bill Belichick For Greatest All Time