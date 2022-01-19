Colin Cowherd “Can’t See” One NFL Team Losing This Weekend, according to Colin Cowherd.

Colin Cowherd “Can’t See” One NFL Team Losing This Weekend, according to him.

This weekend is the NFL Divisional Round, with eight teams competing for a spot in Conference Championship Weekend.

But there’s one matchup that Colin Cowherd doesn’t think will end in a tie.

Cowherd said he can’t see Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday’s episode of The Herd.

He explained that Rodgers must play out of his mind in order to avoid being shredded on Monday, and he can’t imagine how bad the show would be if Rodgers loses.

Cowherd said, “I can’t imagine Monday’s show after Aaron loses Saturday night.”

“I can’t see Aaron going 0-4 (against the 49ers), with all the drama and people looking to smear him… and then he loses at home to Jimmy Garoppolo?”

If the 49ers are able to pull it off, it will undoubtedly be the most surprising upset of the weekend.

Green Bay is the most likely team to win this weekend, and the 49ers are the only non-division winner still alive in the playoffs.

