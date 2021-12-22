Colin Cowherd claims that one NFL team is “broken.”

This year, a number of NFL teams have failed to live up to their expectations.

However, one team is having such a difficult time that Colin Cowherd has declared them “broken.”

Cowherd stated on Wednesday’s episode of The Herd that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him.

He claimed that the team’s offense had been broken for years and that they were now being crushed because they had failed to adapt.

Cowherd continued by comparing the Seahawks to the Rams by comparing them to a millionaire who inherited their wealth and spent it all too soon, leaving them with worthless assets.

Unlike the Rams, he claims, the Seahawks take chances to compensate for mistakes rather than drafting players.

“You have an outdated offense, a 70-year-old coach, a defensive-minded guy, and the Seahawks are officially broken in a division with Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, and Kliff Kingsbury,” Cowherd said.

“It’s been a house of cards… They draft badly and thus reach.”

They take huge risks (that don’t always pay off).”

