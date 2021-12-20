Colin Cowherd Discusses the Cowboys’ Super Bowl Prospects

Colin Cowherd Talks About The Cowboys’ Super Bowl Prospects

With yesterday’s win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys improved to 10-4, putting them in position to win the NFC East for the first time since 2018.

Colin Cowherd, on the other hand, thinks they have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

Cowherd argued on Monday’s episode of The Herd that, while the Cowboys don’t appear to be a Super Bowl contender right now, they don’t need to win their final regular-season games to win the championship.

He cited the fact that the last four Super Bowl champions all struggled in December.

Cowherd went on to say that the teams the Cowboys are up against for the top seed in the playoffs could fall short.

He thinks the Cowboys can win with a conservative offense and solid defense.

“Arizona is in shambles.”

“Tom Brady (and the Saints) were shut out just a few weeks ago, and the Rams have been great the last few weeks but can be hot and cold,” Cowherd said.

“A conservative offense… running the ball, defense wins a lot of games,” says the coach.

They may not appear so, but pretty doesn’t always win in December.”

