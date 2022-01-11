Colin Cowherd has a divisive theory about why the SEC wins.

Colin Cowherd has a divisive theory about why the SEC keeps winning.

The SEC has recently dominated college football in terms of national championships, and FS1’s Colin Cowherd has a simple explanation for why that is.

Cowherd argued on today’s episode of “The Herd” that the SEC has become the preeminent league in the sport due to its commitment to football in terms of spending, resources, passion, and other factors.

“In the end, the SEC wants it more, so they win it more,” Cowherd said of the conference that has won 12 of the last 16 national championships in college football.

Cowherd also compared the SEC’s current dominance to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s NFL dominance, Tiger Woods’ golf dominance, and Serena Williams’ women’s tennis dominance.

“Is the sport currently too regional? Definitely.

“And there’s nothing you can do about it,” Cowherd said.

“…the only thing you can do is focus on the journey rather than the destination.”

Colin Cowherd Has Controversial Theory On Why SEC Wins

Colin Cowherd Has Controversial Theory On Why SEC Wins