Colin Cowherd has a fantastic trade suggestion for a quarterback.

Colin Cowherd has a fantastic suggestion for a quarterback trade.

After months of extolling Mac Jones’ virtues, it only took one bad playoff game for FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd to suggest a trade involving him.

Cowherd concluded on Monday’s episode of The Herd that Jones places Bill Belichick and the Patriots “a tier below” the Super Bowl contenders.

He suggested that Belichick might realize that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the division by a wide margin and that he might try to close the gap by trading Jones.

Cowherd said, “Bill Belichick wants Super Bowls.”

“Wishing you luck being a tier below.”

Cowherd noted that Belichick has a history of cutting stars and wanting to move on from Tom Brady long before their divorce in 2020.

To close the gap, he believes an upgrade at the position is critical.

Colin Cowherd Has Pretty Stunning Quarterback Trade Suggestion

