Colin Cowherd Has A ‘Few Thoughts’ On The Los Angeles Lakers Tonight

Colin Cowherd is dissatisfied with the way the Los Angeles Lakers performed against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

As the first half comes to a close, the Lakers are down by ten points (71-56) in Los Angeles.

In a tweet while watching the game, Cowherd made sure to mention both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

“A few Laker thoughts — it’s a shame AD can’t stay healthy.

On both ends, it is a huge factor.

Westbrook’s defense has never been particularly strong, but good lord, it’s now a shambles.

“LeBron James is still a phenomenal player at his age,” Cowherd wrote on Twitter.

