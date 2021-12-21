Colin Cowherd has a straightforward message for the Bears’ offense.

Colin Cowherd Has A Simplified Message For The Bears’ Offense

Colin Cowherd appears to have reached his breaking point with the Chicago Bears.

The Fox Sports radio host offered his thoughts on Matt Nagy’s offense on Monday night.

Through the first three quarters of Monday night’s game against the Vikings, the Bears’ offense has been atrocious.

Although Justin Fields and David Montgomery have made a few nice plays, the unit as a whole has looked bad.

Cowherd responded to the Bears’ offensive struggles on Twitter shortly after they struggled to capitalize on short field position.

“Offense shouldn’t have to work this hard against such a weak defense.”

Cowherd tweeted on Monday night, “(hashtag)UnBearable.”

