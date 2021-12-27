The Packers’ Biggest Weakness Heading Into Playoffs, According to Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd pinpoints the Packers’ biggest flaw heading into the playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers have been dominant at times this season, but Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd doubts they’ll be able to dismantle opponents in the playoffs.

On Monday’s episode of The Herd, he explained why he’s worried about the Packers.

According to Cowherd, the Packers have had trouble stopping the run this season.

On Saturday, the Packers surrendered 219 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers’ run defense, according to Cowherd, is not only their biggest flaw right now, but also a problem that will not be solved this season.

“In terms of yards per carry, they’re ranked 31st.

Cowherd believes they will be completely controlled if they meet San Francisco in the playoffs.

“Every time they wanted to get seven or eight yards, Cleveland got it.”

It worked because they could run on Green Bay whenever they wanted – screens, anything to the running backs.

Green Bay is far from kryptonite, in my opinion.

It’s a problem that can’t be fixed.”

“I wouldn’t even call it kryptonite.”

It’s a problem that can’t be solved.”

— @ColinCowherd on Green Bay’s flaw: pic.twitter.com/gzm7LLclDW

December 27, 2021, Herd with Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd)

