Colin Cowherd is being chastised for his remarks about Mac Jones.

Colin Cowherd is chastised for his comments about Mac Jones.

Colin Cowherd, the FOX Sports host, has never been afraid to make a bold prediction or a hot take.

But he’s had a difficult time admitting when he’s been wrong over the years.

And his views on Mac Jones are a good example.

Cowherd stated prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that Jones would not be a viable quarterback in the league.

He said it over and over until the New England Patriots selected him No. 1 overall.

15 in total:

“Mac Jones isn’t going to work, people.”

There’s no way this is going to work.

It’s simply a matter of accepting reality.

Cowherd previously stated, “It’s not going to work.”

Colin Cowherd Called Out For What He Said About Mac Jones

Colin Cowherd Called Out For What He Said About Mac Jones