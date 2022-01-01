Colin Cowherd Makes a Clever Remark About The Rose Bowl
In the Rose Bowl, the Utah Utes are off to a fast start against Ohio State.
Colin Cowherd, the host of FOX Sports 1 radio, has taken notice.
The host of “The Herd” tweeted his initial thoughts on the Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup on Saturday.
“One of these Rose Bowl teams is locked in and VERY motivated at @Utah_Football,” Cowherd said.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 1, 2022
Ohio State will be without 24 scholarship players in today’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. That’s a combination of season-long injuries, more recent injuries or illness, opt-outs and players who have transferred since the end of the regular season.
— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) January 1, 2022