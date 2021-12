Colin Cowherd makes a strong statement about the Cowboys after their win on Sunday.

After the Dallas Cowboys’ 56-14 thrashing of Washington on Sunday night, FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd was very impressed.

The host of “The Herd” had high hopes for Dallas at the start of the year.

Cowherd, on the other hand, is confident that the Cowboys will make it to the Super Bowl.

Cowherd explained, “They’ve moved back into that six- or seven-team Super Bowl bubble.”