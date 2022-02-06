Colin Cowherd Makes an Open Statement About Aaron Rodgers and Titans Rumors.

Aaron Rodgers, Titans Rumors: Colin Cowherd Makes an Open Admission

A report surfaced earlier this week that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had purchased real estate in Nashville.

As one might expect, this sparked talk that Rodgers wants to be traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Soon after, ESPN’s Turron Davenport confirmed that a Rodgers-to-Tennessee trade would not take place.

“However, a team source confirmed to ESPN that the Titans do not consider Rodgers to be an option at quarterback and intend to move forward with Tannehill,” according to the report.

That could be beneficial.

Colin Cowherd of FS1 believes a Rodgers-Mike Vrabel pairing would be disastrous.

Cowherd stated, “I don’t believe Aaron Rodgers and Mike Vrabel are a good personality match.”

“Mike Vrabel is a gentleman who is uninterested in drama, high maintenance, or neediness.

It’s just not his personality.

It’s one of the things that makes Vrabel so appealing to me.

“About Aaron, we have to be honest.

He’s bringing a lot with him.

Every year, there is a lot to unpack.”

Colin Cowherd Has Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers, Titans Rumors

Colin Cowherd Has Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers, Titans Rumors