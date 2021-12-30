Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement Rumors, According to Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Retirement Rumors

Aaron Rodgers has stated that he is considering retiring after the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said, “I’m just enjoying this season for this season.”

“I’ll definitely be thinking about playing next year.”

On his way out of the NFL, Rodgers emphasized the significance of “not being a bum.”

Rodgers’ comments prompted Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd to say on Thursday’s episode of The Herd, “There’s zero chance he’s retiring.”

So, why is Rodgers bringing up his retirement? According to Cowherd, he’s sending a message to bad teams interested in acquiring him this offseason.

“What he’s doing,” Cowherd continued, “is sending out messages to all the bad teams in the league.”

She explained, “He’d go to Denver.”

He’d get on a plane and go to Pittsburgh.”

December 30, 2021, Herd with Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd)

