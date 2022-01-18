Colin Cowherd on Odell Beckham Jr.’s Monday Performance

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Monday Performance

On Monday night, Odell Beckham Jr.’s signing by the Los Angeles Rams looked better than ever.

Under the spotlight of the playoffs, OBJ shone brightest.

The star wide receiver hauled in four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

He even threw a 40-yard pass.

Colin Cowherd was enthralled by every moment of it.

At first, Cowherd was dubious about the Rams’ signing of OBJ.

He’s all in now, though, after what he saw on Monday night.

“Stefon Diggs was not the highest-graded playoff wide receiver this weekend; he is incredible.”

It wasn’t Tyreek Hill; he’s lightning fast.

Mike Evans isn’t one of them; he’s around 6-foot-6, so it’s impossible.

Cooper Kupp wasn’t even in the picture.

With a chuckle, Cowherd said, “The highest-graded wide receiver was OBJ.”

“I have to tell it like it is.

He’s been better than I expected.

“I was watching him in Cleveland, and he had the drops and the yips.

He was about to toss the ball away.

It makes me think the Rams are a great fit for older players like Von Miller and OBJ… He’s a lot better than I thought.

I misjudged the importance of culture and coaching.

He has the appearance of a Ram.”

