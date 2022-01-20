Colin Cowherd Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Predicament

Coach Frank Vogel benched starting point guard Russell Westbrook late in the Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, in the latest shocking development out of Los Angeles.

The decision was made after another dreadful performance by the 33-year-old.

Westbrook was 5-for-17 from the field prior to coming out with 3 minutes and 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Vogel was blunt when asked why he benched his starting point guard in crunch time.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, he said, “I was playing the guys I thought were going to win the game.”

Many in the sports world have reacted to Vogel’s decision by debating the Lakers’ next steps.

Colin Cowherd, a radio host, weighed in on Westbrook’s benching, saying the team is learning a hard lesson about bringing in a player past his prime.

“Westbrook couldn’t stand KD, couldn’t stand Harden, and now he can’t stand LeBron.”

“Because he’s a little egotistical,” Cowherd explained on Thursday’s episode of The Herd.

“He won’t do screens, won’t play defense, and isn’t really there to support his teammates… [The Lakers] weren’t expecting Westbrook to carry them to a championship.”

They only needed a few minutes… and he’s incapable of doing so.

So Westbrook needs to take a long, hard look at himself.”

“Memo to NBA front offices: don’t treat players who aren’t special anymore with special treatment.”

