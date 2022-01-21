Colin Cowherd Reveals His Divisional Round Selections

Take a look at Colin Cowherd’s Divisional Round Predictions.

The Herd’s Colin Cowherd has made his divisional round picks, and there could be a few surprises.

To begin, he discusses the Bengals-Titans matchup, predicting that the Titans will win 28-23 and host their first AFC Championship Game in Nashville.

Cowherd isn’t a fan of the Bengals offensive line, citing the fact that Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other quarterback this season, and believes that a team can’t win more than one playoff game with that kind of line.

He’s going with the Packers against the spread in the 49ers-Packers game.

Cowherd believes they won’t beat themselves this time, and Rodgers will return to the NFC Championship Game by a touchdown (31-24).

Look: Colin Cowherd Reveals His Picks For Divisional Round

