Colin Cowherd singles out one team to keep an eye on for Aaron Rodgers.

Colin Cowherd picks one team for Aaron Rodgers to keep an eye on.

Aaron Rodgers’ desire to leave Green Bay this offseason is still a possibility.

Colin Cowherd has his sights set on one American Football Conference team if he succeeds.

Cowherd said today on “The Herd” that if Rodgers decides to leave the Packers, a move to the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a good fit.

“Obviously, Pittsburgh is a fantastic landing spot,” Cowherd said.

“You get that great defense because Pittsburgh is the best at defense and wide receivers.

Their offensive line has been rebuilt, and they have a star running back.”

The Steelers are currently led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is likely in his final season with the team.

Aside from that, there is no clear succession plan in place.

Colin Cowherd picks one team for Aaron Rodgers to keep an eye on.

Colin Cowherd Names 1 Team To Watch For Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd Names 1 Team To Watch For Aaron Rodgers