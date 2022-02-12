Colin Cowherd: There Is One Team With A Better Roster Than The Packers That Aaron Rodgers Could Choose.

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers Could Choose A Team With A Better Roster Than The Packers

The Green Bay Packers have yet to receive a trade request from Aaron Rodgers.

Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports believes there’s a perfect landing spot for the reigning MVP if he does.

On Friday afternoon, Cowherd laid out his case for why Rodgers should join the Denver Broncos.

“Aaron could choose one team that has a better overall roster on its own,” Cowherd said.

“It’s undeniable.”

Denver is the location.

Pro Bowler at left tackle.

A slew of receivers.

He’s a gifted tight end.

Great group of running backs.

“Excellent secondary defense,” says the defense.

To be sure, the Broncos’ offense is loaded with talent.

Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, and Javonte Williams are among the players on their roster.

