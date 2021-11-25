Colin Cowherd’s assessment of Lions Coach Dan Campbell is brutally honest.

Colin Cowherd’s assessment of Lions coach Dan Campbell is brutally candid.

When Dan Campbell was introduced as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions in January, he won the press conference.

Now it’s November, and he’s still looking for his first win in the Motor City.

The Lions had a chance to beat the Bears this Thursday, but Campbell and his staff made one too many mistakes in the final minutes.

As a result, as time expired, they gave up a game-winning field goal.

Following the Lions’ Thanksgiving loss to the Bears, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Campbell.

Cowherd had nothing good to say about Campbell, which came as no surprise.

On Thursday afternoon, Cowherd tweeted, “Dan Campbell in the early Sunday window is largely hidden.”

“Place him in a stand-alone game, and it’s just not that good.”

Campbell’s charisma has made him a fan favorite, but the results aren’t quite there yet.

This season, Campbell’s Lions are 0-10-1, with the majority of their defeats coming in heartbreaking fashion.

On December 1, we’ll see if the Lions can get their first win of the season.

When they play the Vikings, they’ll be favored by five points.

