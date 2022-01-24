Colin Cowherd’s Controversial Opinion Is Reacted To By The NFL World

Colin Cowherd, the host of FOX Sports 1 radio, isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers with his views.

Following Sunday night’s thrilling Chiefs-Bills game, “The Herd” had a message for those criticizing the NFL’s overtime rules.

Cowherd tweeted, “Stop whining about overtime rules.”

“Please come to a halt.

The first.

Bills had numerous opportunities to wrap that puppy up.

That was not the case.

“See you next season.”

NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Controversial Opinion

NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Controversial Opinion

Stop whining about OT rules. Make a stop. One. Bills had plenty of chances to wrap that puppy up. Didn’t. Cya next season. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 24, 2022

Hot take coming in https://t.co/HpyLABDPDD — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 24, 2022

I wouldn’t describe myself as “whining about OT rules” but I would say that it’s foolish to keep a rule that so heavily rewards a coin flip winner when the “spot and choose” option eliminates the importance of the coin flip but otherwise keeps OT intact. https://t.co/nWKHyHgVXL — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 24, 2022

Understood. However, folks can still believe the Bills blew it but want a new ruling on OT. It can be both. https://t.co/lQfAO6CLmF — Christian Page (@_ChristianPage) January 24, 2022