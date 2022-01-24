Colin Cowherd’s Controversial Opinion Is Reacted To By The NFL World
Colin Cowherd, the host of FOX Sports 1 radio, isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers with his views.
Following Sunday night’s thrilling Chiefs-Bills game, “The Herd” had a message for those criticizing the NFL’s overtime rules.
Cowherd tweeted, “Stop whining about overtime rules.”
“Please come to a halt.
The first.
Bills had numerous opportunities to wrap that puppy up.
That was not the case.
“See you next season.”
NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Controversial Opinion
NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Controversial Opinion
Stop whining about OT rules. Make a stop. One. Bills had plenty of chances to wrap that puppy up. Didn’t. Cya next season.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 24, 2022
Hot take coming in https://t.co/HpyLABDPDD
— Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 24, 2022
Couldn’t agree more. https://t.co/tj0J5M75fl
— Jeff Dubrof (@j_dubrof) January 24, 2022
I wouldn’t describe myself as “whining about OT rules” but I would say that it’s foolish to keep a rule that so heavily rewards a coin flip winner when the “spot and choose” option eliminates the importance of the coin flip but otherwise keeps OT intact. https://t.co/nWKHyHgVXL
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 24, 2022
Understood. However, folks can still believe the Bills blew it but want a new ruling on OT.
It can be both. https://t.co/lQfAO6CLmF
— Christian Page (@_ChristianPage) January 24, 2022
Let’s see the Chiefs try and make a stop as well too, Colin.
If everyone is screaming “play defense” well let them both play defense. https://t.co/80otaVNrIn
— Mitchell Weber (@_mdw235) January 24, 2022