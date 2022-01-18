Colin Cowherd’s Speculative Trade Suggestion Gets Reaction From The NFL Community

Colin Cowherd’s Speculative Trade Suggestion Is Met With Mixed Reactions From The NFL Community

For Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Colin Cowherd has a crazy trade suggestion.

During the Bills-Patriots playoff game last Saturday night, Mac Jones and Josh Allen’s talent levels were on full display.

There is a significant difference between the two.

Jones is, after all, a rookie.

He’ll need a few years to establish himself as a reliable NFL starter.

But it’s difficult to see him ever catching up to Allen.

This should be a major source of concern for Belichick and his team.

Cowherd believes that the Patriots should trade Jones this offseason and replace him with a better quarterback.

“Bill Belichick has always seen players as bits and pieces.

On Monday, Cowherd stated, “He doesn’t get emotional.”

“He’s moved on from Pro Bowlers and other great players.”

He wanted to get away from [Tom] Brady.

He backed away from [Jimmy] Garoppolo.

In the last two games, [Josh] Allen has been absolutely devastating, unstoppable, and jaw-dropping.

Could Belichick be thinking, and this was a great defense, ‘I probably have to trade Mac Jones? Because if this is a gun fight, I’m not adequately armed.'”