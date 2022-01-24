Breaking News: College Basketball Has A New No. 1!

For this week, there is a new top team in college basketball.

In the latest AP Poll, Auburn has surpassed Gonzaga as the best team in the country.

It’s the first time in school history that the Tigers have held the top spot.

BREAKING: Auburn has officially moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in school history. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) January 24, 2022