College basketball pre-season top 25

Today we’re unveiling the top 25 pre-season basketball season at NBC Sports College.
As always, there are many reservations here.
For starters, it’s still March. When we release the top 25 pre-season college basketball, it’s usually in April after the national title game. At this point, we usually have a better sense of who’s going to the NBA, who’s going back to school, and where the best newbies (and the best transfer) will play.
This is not the case this year.
There are a handful of names that are apparently leaving school – Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman – but given that this year’s design class is so weak, combined with the fact that the world is socially distant and it is during the Workouts May Not Have Workouts The pre-design process throws everything into a loop.
It is difficult to know at the moment.
For this reason, every top 25 college basketball pre-season that is currently released will contain many assumptions, projections and moving parts.
With that in mind, here are the current top 25 pre-season basketball games from NBC Sports College:
1. VILLANOVA
- PATH: None
- COME BACK: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, Bryan Antoine, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
- LET’S WAIT: Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
- NEW FACES: Caleb Daniels
- PROJECTED STARTER: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Bryan Antoine, Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
There is a, though relatively small, chance that Villanova can bring everyone back from a team that won a share of Big East’s regular season title last season, while Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels (16.9 ppg) and a healthy Bryan Antoine come along. There is enough talent on this squad that I think they will be the clear number 1 in the country when everyone returns. And while Saddiq Bey is their best player, I think that not only will he sign up for the draft earlier than Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, I think he’ll be easier to replace. Villanova has a list of talented wings and perimeter weapons. Bey is the best in the group, but forcing Caleb Daniels or Bryan Antoine over himself is a better option than playing Dhamir Cosby-Rountree or Eric Dixon instead of JRE.
2. GONZAGA
- PATH: Admon Gilder, Ryan Wooldridge and Killian Tillie
- COME BACK: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Joel Ayayi, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas and Pavel Zakharov
- LET’S WAIT: Filip Petrusev, Jalen Suggs
- NEW FACES: Oumar Ballo, Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris
- PROJECTED STARTER: Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Filip Petrusev
The Zags should be a powerhouse again next season, but they’re in a unique position to wait for a newcomer to decide whether to become a pro. The player in question is Jalen Suggs, who fits perfectly with Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert on Gonzaga’s perimeter. As much as I like Ayayi as a player, I’m not sure he’s the type who is a full-time point guard on a team fighting for a national title. This point is really the only question mark when Suggs skips college and plays abroad because Gonzaga’s forecourt will be absolutely full, especially when Filip Petrusev returns because Drew Timme and Oumar Ballo both have the WCC player of the year on their minds.
3. BAYLOR
- PATH: Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo
- COME BACK: Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark, Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner and Flo Thamba
- LET’S WAIT: Jared Butler
- NEW FACES: Adam Flagler, L.J. Cryer, Dain Dainja, Zach Loveday, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
- PROJECTED STARTER: Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital and Tristan Clark
The bears should get all three of their guards back, provided Jared Butler is not going to be a professional, and with Mark Vital returning, they will have two of the best college basketball defenders back on the squad (Davion Mitchell). They’ve had a 26-4 season and Scott Drew has plenty of banking options available – Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner, Adam Flagler – but the big question will be with the five. Which Tristan Clark will we get next season?
4. CREIGHTON
- PATH: Kelvin Jones
- COME BACK: Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Davion Mintz and Jacob Epperson
- LET’S WAIT: Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski
- NEW FACES: Antwaan Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner
- PROJECTED STARTER: Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop
Creighton’s rank depends on what her talented backroom by Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski chooses. When they go back to school, the Bluejays have one of the most dangerous perimeters in college basketball. The other question will be what happens in the five places. Christian Bishop was reasonable in his logs last season, and with four-star recruit Ryan Kalkbrenner and a (hopefully) healthy Jacob Epperson in the mix, there will be options to answer that question.
5. VIRGINIA
- PATH: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key
- COME BACK: Jay Huff, Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kody Stattman and Justin McCoy
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Sam Hauser, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Carson McCorkle and Reece Beekman
- PROJECTED STARTER: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff
The Cavaliers should be offensive much better as Sam Hauser replaces Mamadi Diakite on the grid, and while Diakite is a much better defender than Hauser, it’s hard to imagine Virginia ever being a bad defensive team, especially when Hauser has a year to learn had the system. Kihei Clark and Jay Huff are both back and I would expect Casey Morsell to take a step forward this season. Throw in a strong freshman class and UVA should fight for an ACC title again.
6. MICHIGAN STATE
- PATH: Cassius Winston
- COME BACK: Raketenwatt, Aaren Henty, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham, Juliues Marmor, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer
- LET’S WAIT: Xavier Tillman, Josh Langford
- NEW FACES: Joey Hauser, Madi Sissoko, A.J. Hoggard
- PROJECTED STARTER: Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown, Aaron Henry, Joey Hauser and Xavier Tillman
Rocket Watts showed last season that he was ready to take the reins aggressively, and since Joey Hauser comes into question, he should have a second goal threat on the floor. This allows Aaron Henry to play his all-round role, and since Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Marcus Bingham theoretically take a step forward, there are plenty of weapons. However, the key will be Xavier Tillman. I think he’s a first choice and considering that he’s already married and has two children, he could certainly use the income. It is the piece that brings everything together.
7. KENTUCKY
- PATH: Nate Sestina, Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans
- COME BACK: Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang and Dontaie Allen
- LET’S WAIT: Immanuel Quickley, E.J. Montgomery
- NEW FACES: B. J. Boston, Terrence Clarke, Devin Askew, Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, Cam’Ron Fletcher
- PROJECTED STARTER: Devin Askew, Terrence Clarke, B.J. Boston, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery
I assume that Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans are likely to become professionals. I think Immanuel Quickley is 50-50, but when a Kentucky player is 50-50, I work in the context that the player is gone until he comes back. What is left is another loaded recruitment class. I love the combination of Terrence Clarke and Brandon Boston on the wings, and Devin Askew should be able to take over the Point Guard duties when Quickley is gone. Once again, the question will be up front. Will Keion Brooks and E.J. Montgomery making the leap next year? Can Isaiah Jackson or Lance Ware take the star role?
8. KANSAS
- PATH: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson and Isaiah Moss
- COME BACK: Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson, Mitch Lightfoot and DaJuan Harris
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin and Latrell Jossell
- PROJECTED STARTER: Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Ochai Agbaji, Tristan Enaruna and David McCormack
When it comes to the amount of talent on the Kansas squad, there are certainly enough weapons here. They’re incredibly loaded on the wing – Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson, gosh – and David McCormack showed enough flashes last season that I got from him can expect a decent job that replaces Udoka trainee. Assuming Self plays (properly) small ball again, they should be really, really good. The problem? Apart from Garrett, there is no point guard on the squad who has played college basketball for a second. The best Jayhawk teams had a killer in this position, and I’m not sure Garrett qualifies as such.
9. TEXAS TECH
- PATH: Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield
- COME BACK: Kyler Edwards, Terrance Shannon Jr., Davide Moretti, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa and Avery Benson
- LET’S WAIT: Jahmi’Us Ramsey
- NEW FACES: Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy, Joel Ntambwe and Chibuzo Agbo
- PROJECTED STARTER: Kyler Edwards, Davide Moretti, Nimari Burnett, Terrance Shannon and Joel Ntambwe
The Red Raiders should have a squad that fits much better the way Chris Beard wants to play. Kyler Edwards and Nimari Burnett are both built in the shape of a classic Texas Tech Lead Guard, while Terrance Shannon will be on some of the breakout sophomore lists you’ll find. The two main questions in this group are whether Davide Moretti (or Edwards) can take on full-time point guard duties and whether Joel Ntambwe can handle the five places better than T.J. Holyfield did this past season. There are enough talented perimeter weapons that I can buy, but without anchoring the five a la Tariq Owens, their upper limit is somewhat limited.
10TH STATE OF SAN DIEGO
- PATH: Yanni Wetzel, K.J. Feagin
- COME BACK: Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah, Jordan Schakel, Trey Pulliam, Joel Mensah, Aguek Arop and Adam Seiko
- LET’S WAIT: Malachi Flynn
- NEW FACES: Lamont Butler, Che Evans and Keith Dinwiddie
- PROJECTED STARTER: Malachi Flynn, Trey Pulliam, Jordan Schakel, Matt Mitchell and Nathan Mensah
The key here will be Malachi Flynn. Flynn is a red shirt junior who was added to the program from the US state of Washington. He is an all-American who allows Brian Dutcher’s offense to run the way he wants to. Yanni Wetzel’s loss will hurt, but Nathan Mensah overwhelmed him earlier this year, and the defense that K.J. Feagin provided is missing. But with Matt Mitchell back, he and Flynn should be able to provide enough firepower to keep the system working properly. Remember, the Aztecs have had a season in which they only lost two games and will return 3.5 starters, including an all-American when Flynn is back.
11. Duke
- PATH: Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Jack White, Alex O’Connell, Javin DeLaurier
- COME BACK: Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker
- LET’S WAIT: Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt
- NEW FACES: Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, D.J. Steward, Mark Williams, Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman and Patrick Tape
- PROJECTED STARTER: Jeremy Roach, D.J. Steward, Wendell Moore, Jalen Johnson and Mark Williams
The Blue Devils are losing some of their talent from last season’s list when Tre Jones, Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley go to the pros as expected. But with six top 50 prospects in the program – led by a potential lottery in Jalen Johnson, as well as point guard Jeremy Roach and scoring guard D.J. Steward – there will be some talent to be seen. A grid with these three newcomers and Wendell Moore will be fun. Duke will be very young, however, and with a front line that appears to include just a few newcomers (Mark Williams, Jaemyn Brakefield) and Columbia graduate transfer, Patrick Tape is somewhat worrying.
12. IOWA
- PATH: Bakari Evelyn, Ryan Kreiner
- COME BACK: C. J. Frederick, Joe Weiskamp, Joe Toussaint, Connor McCaffery, Jack Nunge
- LET’S WAIT: Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon
- NEW FACES: Tony Perkins, Ahron Ulis and Patrick McCaffery
- PROJECTED STARTER: Joe Toussaint, C.J. Frederick, Joe Weiskamp, Jack Nunge, Luka Garza
I expect Luka Garza to be back in his peak season. This is a damn good way for Fran McCaffery to anchor a squad that looks as good as anyone in the Big Ten. I think Joe Toussaint has a chance to become one of the college basketball breakout stars next year. This is a pretty good sign for a team that alongside talents like Joe Weiskamp and C.J. Frederick also returns the pre-season player of the year.
13. TENNESSEE
- PATH: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden
- COME BACK: John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoua and Drew Pemper
- LET’S WAIT: Josiah Jordan-James, Yves Pons
- NEW FACES: Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Corey Walker and Victor Bailey
- PROJECTED STARTER: Santiago Vescovi, Josiah Jordan-James, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson
Last season one of the biggest problems with Tennessee was a lack of firepower around her. This year, five-star guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer are added to Josiah Jordan-James and Santiago Vescovi. You’ll have guns, and that’s before you add John Fulkerson, who was one of the best bigs in the SEC throughout the season. Yves Pons will be the best defender in college basketball. If Vescovi can handle full-time point guard duties better in a low season, the Vols will fight for a SEC title.
14. NORTH CAROLINA
- PATH: Cole Anthony, Brandon Robinson
- COME BACK: Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Andrew Platek and Anthony Harris
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Caleb Love, Walker Kessler, R.J. Davis, Day’Ron Sharpe, Puff Johnson
- PROJECTED STARTER: Caleb Love, Anthony Harris, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks
The Tar Heels will lose Cole Anthony, but with Caleb Love in the program, they will again be led by a five-star lead guard who is perfect for running the Roy Williams system. The Tar Heels will also have the best front in college basketball, as Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot are accompanied by Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler with five stars. The key to this team will be in the starting blocks, where Leaky Black, Anthony Harris, Puff Johnson, R.J. Davis and Andrew Platek are asked to carry the cargo. If I had more confidence in this group, the Tar Heels would be in my top eight.
15. FLORIDA STATE
- PATH: Trent Forrest, Devin Vassell and Dominik Olejniczak
- COME BACK: M. J. Walker, Balsa Koprivica, Anthony Polite, Malik Osborne, Raiquan Gray, Wyatt Wilkes, Nathanael Jack
- LET’S WAIT: Patrick Williams
- NEW FACES: Scottie Barnes, Sardaar Calhoun
- PROJECTED STARTER: Anthony Polite, M.J. Walker, Scottie Barnes, Devin Vassell / Patrick Williams, Balsa Koprivica
The state of Florida is difficult to project because it is difficult to know exactly what will happen when Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell go to design. Both should go somewhere in the first round. When Scottie Barnes comes in and M.J. When Walker returns, the state of Florida still has some dangerous weapons. The Seminoles are a machine at this point, and I think the system will continue to work, even if both remain in the design. And even if both of them come back, it doesn’t answer Leonard Hamilton’s team’s most pressing question: how do they replace Trent Forrest?
16. LOUISVILLE
- PATH: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steve Enoch, Fresh Kimble, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry
- COME BACK: David Johnson, Samuell Williamson, Malik Williams, Josh Nickelberry, Aidan Ighiehon and Jaelyn Withers
- LET’S WAIT: Jay Scrubb
- NEW FACES: Jay Scrubb, D’Andre Davis, J.J. Traynor
- PROJECTED STARTER: David Johnson, Jay Scrubb, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Ighiehon and Malik Williams
The Cardinals will be built this season around Sophomores David Johnson and Samuell Williamson and Junior Malik Williams. Johnson and Williamson have both shown that they have star potential. The most important question mark will be who will step forward among the four and whether JuCo transfer Jay Scrubb will make it to campus or decide to switch directly to the professional ranks.
17. WISCONSIN
- PATH: Brevin Pritzl
- COME BACK: D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Aleem Ford, Tyler Wahl and Trevor Anderson
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman, Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis and Steve Crowl
- PROJECTED STARTER: D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter
After winning a stake in last year’s regular season Big Ten title, the Badgers are on the right track to essentially returning everyone involved. Your front from Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter will be as good as everyone in the Big Ten, D’Mitrik Trice has become a solid shooter and Tyler Wahl is waiting to be launched as a super submarine. If you use Brad Davison, the Badgers will fight for the championship again.
18. UCLA
- PATH: Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski
- COME BACK: Chris Smith, Cody Riley, Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, Jake Kyman, Jules Bernard and David Singleton
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Daishen Nix, Jaylen Clark
- PROJECTED STARTER: Daishen Nix, David Singleton, Chris Smith, Jaime Jaquez and Jalen Hill
After UCLA flipped its season over and finished second in the regular Pac-12 season ranking, it returns all those who have played an important role in its rotation throughout the season and adds five-star point guard Daishen Nothing added. A number of Cronin’s young pieces – Jaime Jaquez, Jalen Hill, Cody Riley, David Singleton – played really well on the track. The two question marks: How will Tyger Campbell and Nix fit together and will Chris Smith return to school?
19. HOUSTON
- PATH: Chris Harris
- COME BACK: Quentin Grimes, Caleb Mills, Marcus Sasser, Nate Hinton, Fabian White, Justin Forham, Brison Gresham and Cedrick Alley
- LET’S WAIT: DeJon Jarreau
- NEW FACES: Tramon Mark, Jamal Shead and Kiyron Powell
- PROJECTED STARTER: Marcus Sasser, Caleb Mills, Quentin Grimes, Nate Hinton and Fabian White
We all know that Kelvin Sampson can train and he will bring back a squad in which his top six goalscorers were all subclasses of a team that reached the top 15 on KenPom. You will be loaded onto the forecourt – Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes could be your third or fourth best guard – and there will be some veterans in their forecourt. The Cougars seem to be the Americans’ favorite.
20. OHIO STATE
- PATH: Andrew Wesson, D.J. carton
- COME BACK: Duane Washington, Luther Muhammad, C. J. Walker, Kyle Young, E. J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens, Alonzo Gaffney and Ibrahima Diallo
- LET’S WAIT: Kaleb Wesson
- NEW FACES: Seth Towns, Eugene Brown, Zed Kay and Justice Suenig
- PROJECTED STARTER: C. J. Walker, Duane Washington, Luther Muhammad, Seth Towns, Kyle Young
This is another leaderboard that depends on who the coach is as well as the players on the squad. Ohio state is likely to lose Kaleb Wesson to the NBA, but with a solid number of guards Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell and Harvard broadcast Seth Towns, there’s more than enough for the Buckeyes to return to the NCAA tournament.
21st WEST VIRGINA
- PATH: Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler
- COME BACK: Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, Miles McBride, Emmitt Matthews, Gabe Osabuohien, Jalen Bridges and Sean McNeil
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Isaiah Cottrell, Taj Thweatt, Kedrian Johnson, Jalen Bridges
- PROJECTED STARTER: Miles McBride, Kedrian Johnson, Emmitt Matthews, Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe
The mountaineers will be exactly what they were last season: tall, physical, defensive and overwhelming on the glass and able to win games if Miles McBride and Emmitt Matthews can fire enough shots to prevent that the defense collapses.
22. MICHIGAN
- PATH: Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske
- COME BACK: Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns and Adrian Nunez
- LET’S WAIT: Isaiah Lebern, Franz Wagner
- NEW FACES: Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams, Zeb Jackson, Jace Howard
- PROJECTED STARTER: David DeJulius, Eli Brooks, Isaiah Lebern, Franz Wagner, Hunter Dickinson
The Wolverines will have one of the better fronts in college basketball in 2020-21, as they are likely to return at least one, if not both, of Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner. Throw in a recruiting class that includes Isaiah Todd and Hunter Dickinson and the Wolverines will be loaded. Your guards are old, but there are some questions about the benefits of David DeJulius and Eli Brooks.
23. RUTGERS
- PATH: Akwasi Yeboah, Shaq Carter
- COME BACK: Geobäcker, Ron Harper, Myles Johnson, Montez Mathis, Caleb McConnell, Jacob Young, Mamadou Doucoure and Paul Mulcahy
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Dean Reiber, Oskar Palmquist, Mawot Mag
- PROJECTED STARTER: Geobäcker, Montez Mathis, Caleb McConnell, Ron Harper Jr., Myles Johnson
The Scarlet Knights basically bring everyone back from a team that would have contested the program’s first NCAA tournament since 1991. A total of eight of their nine best players return, and only Akwasi Yeboah (9.8 ppg) has disappeared.
24. RICHMOND
- PATH: None
- COME BACK: Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Nick Sherod, Nathan Cayo, Andre Gustavson, Jake Wojcik and Tyler Burton
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Isaiah Wilson
- PROJECTED STARTER: Jacob Gilyard, Blake Francis, Nick Sherod, Nathan Cayo and Grant Golden
Chris Mooney did not have a senior on a team’s list that ended up 24: 7 and 14: 4 in Atlantic 10. If Obi Toppin is gone, the spiders will likely be the class of the conference that will start next season. Jacob Gilyard has the chance to become Atlantic 10 player of the year.
25. OREGON
- PATH: Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston
- COME BACK: Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, C. J. Walker, Francis Okoro, Chandler Lawson, Addison Patterson
- LET’S WAIT: N’Faly Dante
- NEW FACES: Jalen Terry, Eric Williams and Eugene Omoruyi
- PROJECTED STARTER: Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams, Eugene Omoruyi, C. J. Walker
The ducks will lose Payton Pritchard, which is a big blow, but Will Richardson and Chris Duarte should be able to handle a bigger load. Eric Williams and Eugene Omoruyi are both impact transfers that failed last season and there are plenty of young talents returning to the duck bank.
FIVE THAT JUST MISSED THE CUT
TEXAS
- PATH: None
- COME BACK: Matt Coleman, Courtney Ramey, Andrew Jones, Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, Jase Febres, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm, Donovan Williams, Gerald Lidell and Will Baker
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: None
- PROJECTED STARTER: Matt Coleman, Courtney Ramey, Andrew Jones, Kai Jones and Jericho Sims
INDIANA
- PATH: De’Ron Davis, Devonte Green
- COME BACK: Joey Brunk, Justin Smith, Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Jerome Hunter and Race Thompson
- LET’S WAIT: Trayce Jackson-Davis
- NEW FACES: Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo and Anthony Leal
- PROJECTED STARTER: Rob Phinisee, Al Durham, Justin Smith, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk
ARIZONA STATE
- PATH: Rob Edwards, Mickey Mitchell
- COME BACK: Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Romello White, Jaelen House, Khalid Thomas and Jalen Graham
- LET’S WAIT: None
- NEW FACES: Marcus Bagley
- PROJECTED STARTER: Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry and Romello White
COLORADO
- PATH: Lucas Siewert, Shane Gatling
- COME BACK: Evan Battey, D’Shawn Schwartz, Maddox Daniels, Eli Parkett, Dallas Walton, Daylen Kountz
- LET’S WAIT: McKinley Wright, Tyler Bey
- NEW FACES: Doninique Clifford
- PROJECTED STARTER: McKinley Wright, Maddox Daniels, D’Shawn Schwartz, Tyler Bey and Evan Battey
UCONN
- PATH: Christian Vital, Alterique Gilbert
- COME BACK: Josh Carlton, Akok Akok, Andre Jackson, Jalen Gaffney, Tyler Polley, Brendan Adams, Isaiah Whaley, Sid Wilson
- LET’S WAIT: James Bouknight
- NEW FACES: R.J. Cole, Andre Jackson, Javonte Brown-Ferguson and Richie Springs
- PROJECTED STARTER: R.J. Cole, James Bouknight, Andre Jackson, Akok Akok and Josh Carlton
