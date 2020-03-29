College basketball pre-season top 25

Today we’re unveiling the top 25 pre-season basketball season at NBC Sports College.

As always, there are many reservations here.

For starters, it’s still March. When we release the top 25 pre-season college basketball, it’s usually in April after the national title game. At this point, we usually have a better sense of who’s going to the NBA, who’s going back to school, and where the best newbies (and the best transfer) will play.

This is not the case this year.

There are a handful of names that are apparently leaving school – Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman – but given that this year’s design class is so weak, combined with the fact that the world is socially distant and it is during the Workouts May Not Have Workouts The pre-design process throws everything into a loop.

It is difficult to know at the moment.

For this reason, every top 25 college basketball pre-season that is currently released will contain many assumptions, projections and moving parts.

With that in mind, here are the current top 25 pre-season basketball games from NBC Sports College:

1. VILLANOVA

PATH : None

: None COME BACK : Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, Bryan Antoine, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree

: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, Bryan Antoine, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree LET’S WAIT : Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

: Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl NEW FACES : Caleb Daniels

: Caleb Daniels PROJECTED STARTER: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Bryan Antoine, Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

There is a, though relatively small, chance that Villanova can bring everyone back from a team that won a share of Big East’s regular season title last season, while Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels (16.9 ppg) and a healthy Bryan Antoine come along. There is enough talent on this squad that I think they will be the clear number 1 in the country when everyone returns. And while Saddiq Bey is their best player, I think that not only will he sign up for the draft earlier than Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, I think he’ll be easier to replace. Villanova has a list of talented wings and perimeter weapons. Bey is the best in the group, but forcing Caleb Daniels or Bryan Antoine over himself is a better option than playing Dhamir Cosby-Rountree or Eric Dixon instead of JRE.

2. GONZAGA

PATH : Admon Gilder, Ryan Wooldridge and Killian Tillie

: Admon Gilder, Ryan Wooldridge and Killian Tillie COME BACK : Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Joel Ayayi, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas and Pavel Zakharov

: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Joel Ayayi, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas and Pavel Zakharov LET’S WAIT : Filip Petrusev, Jalen Suggs

: Filip Petrusev, Jalen Suggs NEW FACES : Oumar Ballo, Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris

: Oumar Ballo, Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris PROJECTED STARTER: Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Filip Petrusev

The Zags should be a powerhouse again next season, but they’re in a unique position to wait for a newcomer to decide whether to become a pro. The player in question is Jalen Suggs, who fits perfectly with Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert on Gonzaga’s perimeter. As much as I like Ayayi as a player, I’m not sure he’s the type who is a full-time point guard on a team fighting for a national title. This point is really the only question mark when Suggs skips college and plays abroad because Gonzaga’s forecourt will be absolutely full, especially when Filip Petrusev returns because Drew Timme and Oumar Ballo both have the WCC player of the year on their minds.

3. BAYLOR

PATH : Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo

: Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo COME BACK : Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark, Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner and Flo Thamba

: Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark, Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner and Flo Thamba LET’S WAIT : Jared Butler

: Jared Butler NEW FACES : Adam Flagler, L.J. Cryer, Dain Dainja, Zach Loveday, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

: Adam Flagler, L.J. Cryer, Dain Dainja, Zach Loveday, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua PROJECTED STARTER: Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital and Tristan Clark

The bears should get all three of their guards back, provided Jared Butler is not going to be a professional, and with Mark Vital returning, they will have two of the best college basketball defenders back on the squad (Davion Mitchell). They’ve had a 26-4 season and Scott Drew has plenty of banking options available – Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner, Adam Flagler – but the big question will be with the five. Which Tristan Clark will we get next season?

4. CREIGHTON

PATH : Kelvin Jones

: Kelvin Jones COME BACK : Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Davion Mintz and Jacob Epperson

: Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Davion Mintz and Jacob Epperson LET’S WAIT : Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski

: Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski NEW FACES : Antwaan Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner

: Antwaan Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner PROJECTED STARTER: Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop

Creighton’s rank depends on what her talented backroom by Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski chooses. When they go back to school, the Bluejays have one of the most dangerous perimeters in college basketball. The other question will be what happens in the five places. Christian Bishop was reasonable in his logs last season, and with four-star recruit Ryan Kalkbrenner and a (hopefully) healthy Jacob Epperson in the mix, there will be options to answer that question.

5. VIRGINIA

PATH : Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key

: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key COME BACK : Jay Huff, Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kody Stattman and Justin McCoy

: Jay Huff, Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kody Stattman and Justin McCoy LET’S WAIT : None

: None NEW FACES : Sam Hauser, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Carson McCorkle and Reece Beekman

: Sam Hauser, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Carson McCorkle and Reece Beekman PROJECTED STARTER: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff

The Cavaliers should be offensive much better as Sam Hauser replaces Mamadi Diakite on the grid, and while Diakite is a much better defender than Hauser, it’s hard to imagine Virginia ever being a bad defensive team, especially when Hauser has a year to learn had the system. Kihei Clark and Jay Huff are both back and I would expect Casey Morsell to take a step forward this season. Throw in a strong freshman class and UVA should fight for an ACC title again.

6. MICHIGAN STATE

PATH : Cassius Winston

: Cassius Winston COME BACK : Raketenwatt, Aaren Henty, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham, Juliues Marmor, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer

: Raketenwatt, Aaren Henty, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham, Juliues Marmor, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer LET’S WAIT : Xavier Tillman, Josh Langford

: Xavier Tillman, Josh Langford NEW FACES : Joey Hauser, Madi Sissoko, A.J. Hoggard

: Joey Hauser, Madi Sissoko, A.J. Hoggard PROJECTED STARTER: Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown, Aaron Henry, Joey Hauser and Xavier Tillman

Rocket Watts showed last season that he was ready to take the reins aggressively, and since Joey Hauser comes into question, he should have a second goal threat on the floor. This allows Aaron Henry to play his all-round role, and since Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Marcus Bingham theoretically take a step forward, there are plenty of weapons. However, the key will be Xavier Tillman. I think he’s a first choice and considering that he’s already married and has two children, he could certainly use the income. It is the piece that brings everything together.

