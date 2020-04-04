College Football Best Team Ever: Final Four

Welcome to the Best Team Ever Bracket series, in which the greatest of all time compete against each other in their most dominant seasons until we ultimately crown a champion in every sport. The tournament is decided by fan voting. So submit it below! Check out the first round of voting here and the second round of voting here. The last four surveys will close on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Note: Since college football dates back to the 19th century, we had to limit the number of teams that we could consider for this exercise. Therefore, only teams that played from 1970 to 2019 were allowed.

We get to the point in our “Best Teams Ever” bracket, and the four best seeds – 1995 Nebraska, 2001 Miami, 2019 LSU and 2004 USC – won the final four in tough competition.

How will LSU, the youngest college football champion, compete against the legendary “01 Hurricanes”? And can the mighty 95 Huskers do their job as number 1 against the 2004 Trojans, one of the most exciting teams of late?

Your votes will decide.

Best teams ever: College Football Edition, Final Four.

1995 Nebraska vs. 2004 USC

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “No. 1: 1995 Nebraska“data-reactid =” 34 “>No. 1: 1995 Nebraska

The 1995 Huskers, our top overall seed, made it into the Final Four by defeating Miami in 1987. Nebraska received 60 percent of the vote.

The 95s Huskers were the second of Tom Osborne’s three national championship teams in Lincoln and by far the most dominant. On the way to a perfect 12-0 record, the Huskers offensively scored an average of 49 points per game, won their games with an average lead of more than 30 points and were only once behind the whole season. The season culminated with a 62:24 win over Florida No. 2 in the Fiesta Bowl.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “No. 4: 2004 USC“data-reactid =” 37 “>No. 4: 2004 USC

In the most competitive vote in our bracket so far, in 2004 USC 2018 prevailed against Clemson in a matchup No. 4 against No. 5. Trojans achieved 53 percent of the results in a poll with more than 12,000 votes.

The ’04 Trojans, aggressively led by Heisman QB Matt Leinart and RBs Reggie Bush and Lendale White, went from wire to wire, starting the year at # 1 and ending the year with No. 2 Oklahoma 55-19 in the BCS Championship game. Five teams ended the 2004 regular season undefeated and vied for a place in the national title game, but the demolition of the OU by the USC showed that the Trojans were by far the best in the group.

2001 Miami vs. 2019 LSU

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “No. 2: 2001 Miami“data-reactid =” 43 “>No. 2: 2001 Miami

Miami reached the final four with a comfortable lead and was at the top of the Texas Longhorns 2005, our number 10. The hurricanes of 2001 received 68 percent of the vote in round 2.

Miami was perhaps the largest collection of talent in college football history. The team had a total of 17 future first-round picks and 38 NFL draft tees. This group included Ed Reed, Sean Taylor, Andre Johnson, Jeremy Shockey and Willis McGahee. The team averaged 42.7 points per game, allowed only 9.8 and beat their opponents by an average of 32.9 points. The 12-0 season of the year ended with a 37:14 win over Nebraska in the BCS title game.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “No. 3: 2019 LSU“data-reactid =” 46 “>No. 3: 2019 LSU

The LSU, the youngest national champion of college football, reached the final four by posting a rival from the division. The 2019 Tigers received 70 percent of the vote against the 2009 Alabama Crimson Tide, number 6 in our bracket.

The 2019 season was the fourth national title for the LSU. The Tigers exploded offensive behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. The Tigers defeated seven top 10 teams on their way to a 15-0 record. This season ended with a 42:25 win over defending champion Clemson in the college football playoff title game.

