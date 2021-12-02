College Football Playoff Issues a Statement Regarding Potential Expansion

The four teams that will make up the College Football Playoff field for the years 2021-2022 will be announced in less than a week.

The College Football Playoff Committee, on the other hand, is still debating a crucial issue: expansion.

The committee has met several times throughout the year to discuss the logistics of expanding the playoff field beyond four teams.

Several different formats have been proposed, but no official expansion has been agreed upon so far.

Regrettably, this is still the case for eager college football fans.

The College Football Playoff’s Executive Director, Bill Hancock, issued a statement on Wednesday, explaining that the committee is still working on reaching an agreement on expansion.

According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, he said the following:

“The CFP Management Committee met today to discuss expanding the Playoff. We continue to make progress, but a variety of issues remain. The commissioners will meet again to see if the remaining items can be settled. The possibility of expansion is complicated and has multiple issues associated with it. Given the importance of the matter and our desire to achieve as much consensus as possible, we will continue our meetings to see if the differences that exist can be narrowed.”