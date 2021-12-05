College Football Playoff Predictions from ESPN Computer

College Football Playoff Predictions by ESPN Computer

The Football Power Index, an ESPN computer model, has released its College Football Playoff prediction.

Alabama and Michigan, among other teams, dominated their conference title games as the 2021 college football regular season came to an end on Saturday.

The SEC Championship Game saw Alabama thrash Georgia, while the Big Ten Championship Game saw Michigan dominate Iowa.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines should be ranked first and second, respectively.

No. 1 and No. 2

2 – in some order – once the final College Football Playoff rankings have been released.

But what will happen to the rest of the field?

The latest prediction from ESPN’s computer model is as follows:

That appears to be the general consensus in the college football world as well.

But we won’t know for sure until later on Sunday afternoon.

