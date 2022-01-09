College Football’s Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25 Has Been Released

College Football Preseason Top 25 Announced Way Too Early

The 2021 college football season isn’t over yet, as we still have the national championship game on Monday night, but we already have the 2022 season to look forward to.

Which teams will compete for the national title next year?

This week saw the release of a way-too-early college football preseason top 25 poll for the 2022 season.

At the top, it has the usual subjects.

The Game Haus was one of the first publications to publish their way-too-early top 25 poll for the 2022 season.

The top 10 are as follows:

The full preseason top 25 poll can be found here.

In the coming days, more preseason top 25 polls will be released, but first, Alabama and Georgia will play in the national championship game on Monday night.

