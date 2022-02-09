Commanders in Washington have announced an investigation into the most recent allegations.

Commanders in Washington have announced that the latest allegations are being investigated.

Former team employee Tiffani Johnston claims that owner Dan Snyder put his hand on her leg during a group dinner and then tried to entice her into his limousine.

Snyder has enlisted the help of an investigation team to look into the allegations.

Snyder is reportedly hiring “an independent investigative team, led by former Assistant Attorney General” according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Pallas Global Group LLC’s Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller”

Debra Wong Yang, a partner at Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher, LLP, will lead the investigation. The team has stated that it will fully cooperate with the investigation.

The terminology used to describe this investigation is highly suspicious.

When the investigation is led by the very people it is supposed to investigate, it’s hard to call it “independent.”

Early reactions to the allegations suggest which side the investigation will favor.

Washington Commanders Announce Investigation Into Latest Allegations

Washington Commanders Announce Investigation Into Latest Allegations

Commanders owner Dan Snyder is hiring an independent investigative team, led by former Asst. U.S. Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller of Pallas Global Group LLC, to look into allegations made last week by Tiffani Johnston during her time with the team, per a team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2022