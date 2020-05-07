Commercial blow for Premier League clubs over neutral venues

Premier League clubs are facing tough negotiations with commercial sponsors over the coming weeks should the season finish behind closed doors.

The proposal of fixtures taking place at neutral venues presents a headache for club bosses, who are acutely aware of partners not earning the sort of exposure expected when contracts were signed.

As well as a sporting problem, the loss of home advantage is a key revenue issue, with the branding of tens of companies strategically placed throughout top-flight stadiums and visible on television.

Those opportunities, part of pre-agreed arrangements, are expected to be lost at neutral grounds and privately there are concerns at the potential commercial outcome of playing remaining home games in unfamiliar territory.

The prospect of either paying back a portion of deals to businesses, or offering credit ahead of next season, is likely to be discussed before football returns.

Clubs utilise much of their stadia for commercial use, with some displaying partners on flights of stairs, advertising hoardings higher in the stands or concourse kiosks.

A quarter of the league’s stadiums are signed to naming rights, although the possible fallout from that will only become clear when specific locations have been finalised.

Electronic advertising around the perimeter of pitches, beamed on LED boards for the television audience, are likely to follow whichever team is the designated home side.