The Common Goal solidarity project, launched in 2017 by Spanish footballer Juan Mata, has created a response fund to the current health crisis to “combat the immediate effects of the pandemic and ensure continued support, beyond initial initiatives “, hoping to have the support of the world of football.

Common Goal has launched this week a new initiative to which players, institutions and other personalities of the football industry and the general public will be able to contribute, consisting of a pandemic response fund.

Soccer has taught us that if you play as a team, you can win any game.

We share a #CommonGoal. Join [email protected] pic.twitter.com/gNu2EpILtI – Verónica Boquete (@VeroBoquete) April 8, 2020

“The focus will be on providing support to youth from communities in situations of vulnerability and conflict,” the organization explained in a statement.

In addition, Common Goal has announced the creation of the ‘Live Match’ event, in which players will use the 90 minutes of a match to inspire and support collective solutions to the crisis and provide hope in these difficult times.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata started these matches last Thursday Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (local time in England / 20: GMT) through his Instagram account. Through this platform, the Spanish international will connect with fans, with the German Serge Gnabry, with a local NGO that supports through Common Goal and with health authorities to offer information about the coronavirus.

Juan Mata, who has described the positive responses of soccer players and leaders during the current crisis as encouraging, has stressed that society must work as a team.

“We are now realizing how much we depend on each other. We will only succeed in overcoming the coronavirus and the following challenges that we face as a society by joining forces and working as a team. I want to encourage not only my Common Goal colleagues , but also to all the other players and leaders in the world of soccer to unite in a single team to face this crisis. Together we will make soccer play a key role in overcoming the greatest challenges we suffer as humanity. Together we will achieve it “, has said.

German Serge Gnabry has shared a similar message: “We have to develop a new way of thinking in the football industry, based on international collaboration and teamwork. At Common Goal there is no ego, it is about working together to embrace the biggest problems in football. We can all have an important role in the team by donating to the Common Goal-COVID19 response fund. ”

The ‘Live Match’ format will be open starting this Thursday to all players, coaches and leaders in the soccer industry who want to use 90 minutes of their time to combat the effects of the coronavirus.

“If we do not respond to the multiple threats that our society faces honestly, openly and collectively, the suffering will increase exponentially throughout the world. We need to take football to another level and assume a vital role in the fight against COVID -19, and all the other social challenges that have not disappeared and that, in fact, have worsened due to the current crisis, “added the director general of Common Goal, Jürgen Griesbeck.

The charity project has almost 150 members, including Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. The movement supports the streetfootballworld network of organizations, which brings together 139 local NGOs to provide essential support and services in direct response to the coronavirus pandemic in more than 200 communities in 90 countries, reaching more than 2 million young people, according to data provided by Common Goal. .