Community groups have applied to take over Glasgow Life venues, so they may open sooner.

Community groups have applied to take over Glasgow Life venues, which could mean that they open sooner.

PMGC was established in February of last year to help Glasgow City Council’s commitment to empower communities and meet the changing needs of neighborhoods by allowing community and third-sector groups and organizations to become more involved in the management of the venues and services they rely on.

Glasgow Life has confirmed that if a third-party organization takes over the operation of a community centre or other venue, the lease will be with Glasgow City Council, which owns the building, and Glasgow Life will have no further involvement.

The council announced in March 2021 that it would receive a £100 million financial guarantee to help open more than 90 venues across Glasgow.

More funding would be required to open more venues.

If community groups can take over responsibility for some of the venues that are still closed, vital services may be reopened to the public sooner rather than later.

Nine community centers have reopened since July 2020, and seven of them have increased their opening hours since November 2021 to allow existing evening tenants and let holders to resume their programactivity bookings.

“Since July 2020, we have reopened nine community centres where we have tenants who were initially identified as providing essential services during the pandemic, such as childcare and emergency food distribution,” a Glasgow Life spokesperson said.

“We’ve increased opening hours at seven of these community facilities since November 2021 to allow existing evening tenants and let holders to rebook their programactivity bookings.”

Across the board, some of our community facilities have been repurposed as Covid vaccination and testing centers.

“However, we will not be able to open any unless more funding becomes available.”

