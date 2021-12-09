‘Complete idiot,’ according to John Fury, who claims that a 17th man punched his son Tommy in the ribs ‘bare knuckle,’ forcing Jake Paul’s fight to be canceled.

‘Complete idiot,’ according to John Fury, who claims a 17th man punched his son Tommy in the ribs ‘bare knuckle,’ canceling Jake Paul’s fight.

JOHN FURY claims a 17-stone ‘complete idiot’ punched his son Tommy in the ribs with a ‘bare knuckle’ punch.

Tommy pulled out of his December 18 grudge match in Florida due to the alleged injury and a chest infection.

“He’s had a bacterial chest infection for about six or seven weeks,” John told Behind The Gloves, “but that didn’t bother us; we were going to fight through it.”

“However, due to an idiot in the gym, I punched him in the ribs.

A man of 16 or 17 stone punched him in the ribs and broke his ribs with his bare knuckle.

“At the end of the day, I was terrified; we were going to try to fight through it because, after getting him x-rayed, they said, ‘No, it’s just bruised; it’s ligament damage.’

“Then he was sparring and couldn’t throw a punch or move.”

‘Look, dad, I’m in a lot of pain,’ he said.

“He told Tyson, ‘I’m in a lot of pain and I can’t move.’

So I took him to a specialist in Manchester, where they most likely x-rayed him and discovered the problem.

“What can you do with broken ribs? Chest infection, broken ribs, it’s unfortunate, it’s cost a lot of money, people have lost a lot of money, the disappointment for Tommy and us is immense.”

“But, we’re fighters, so if you want to reschedule, that’s no problem.”

Paul defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, in his first three fights.

But his eight-round victory over ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, in August was his most significant to date.

Before the Brit withdrew, Fury, 22, was set to be his first opponent with professional experience.

Instead of rescheduling, Woodley has agreed to fill in at the last minute.

Tommy’s father and coach, John, has demanded that Fury fight his son in March, threatening to take matters into his own hands if the demand isn’t met.

“He’s had his money’s worth, he sucked the life out of the Fury name for three months,” he said.

“But Jake Paul, if you’re any kind of man, let’s reschedule this fight for March, or I’ll come to America and give you and your brother a good hiding.”

“I told you I was going to slap the two of you with my backhand.”

Don’t bring me up again, and be careful what you wish for, pal.

“Because, you know what? I’m just going to come in and…

