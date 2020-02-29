Concachampions quarterfinals calendar: Olimpia will close at home against Impact Montreal

Miami, United States

The Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean Football Association (Concacaf) made official this Friday the calendar for the quarterfinals of the 2020 Champions League, where Olympia managed to get after beating the Seattle Sounders in penalties.

The round of 16 action culminated on Thursday night, on the west coast of the United States, with Los Angeles FC (USA) and Olympia (HON) joining Club América (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX), Montreal Impact (CAN), New York City FC (USA), Cruz Azul FC (MEX) and Atlanta United FC (USA) in the second round of the main club competition in the region.

DATE AND TIME

Olimpia will face Romell Quioto’s Impact Montreal in the quarterfinals and Concacaf confirmed that the first match will be on March 10 at the Saputo stadium in Montreal.

The Honduran team will have the advantage of closing the key at home on March 17 at the Olympic stadium. Both matches will be at 7.00 pm, Honduras time.

END ROOM CALENDAR

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

07:00 pm Montreal Impact (CAN) vs CD Olimpia (HON)

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

07:00 pm New York City FC (USA) vs Tigres UANL (MEX)

9:30 pm Club América (MEX) vs Atlanta United FC (USA)

Thursday, March 12, 2020

9:30 pm Los Angeles FC (USA) vs Cruz Azul FC (MEX)

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

07:00 pm CD Olimpia (HON) vs Montreal Impact (CAN)

9:00 pm Tigres UANL (MEX) vs New York City FC (USA)

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

07:15 pm Atlanta United FC (USA) vs Club América (MEX)

9:30 pm Cruz Azul (MEX) vs Los Angeles FC (USA)

The semifinals are scheduled from April 7 to 9 and April 14 to 16, followed by the first leg between April 28 and 30. The decisive final lap will be played between May 5 and 7, 2020.