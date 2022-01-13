Concerns about the Chargers’ defense are addressed by Brandon Staley.

Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers finished the season at 9-8, just missing the playoffs after a devastating and contentious loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Chargers’ offensive unit, led by up-and-coming star Justin Herbert, performed admirably this past weekend, as it has for the majority of the 2021 season.

The team’s defense struggled to slow the opposing offense, just as it had for the majority of the 2021 season.

Los Angeles allowed 360.1 yards per game (23rd) and 27.0 points per game (tied for 29th) in Brandon Staley’s first season as head coach.

This year’s issues were addressed by Staley, who calls the team’s defensive plays.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Staley stated, “I think we did the best we could this year.”

“We tried to tailor our style of play to the players we had on hand.”

The problem for us this year was that there was a lot of inconsistency in who was out there, both upfront and in the secondary.

It was difficult for our guys, but I thought they hung in there and hung tough.

We gave ourselves a chance in these games, but we’ll have to keep improving to play at the level of defense that I expect.”

Despite the team’s poor defensive performance this season, Staley is pleased with the work he put in to prepare for each game.

He said, “I coordinated as well as I’ve ever coordinated in terms of planning, preparation, and game day.”

“And I believe you should prioritize process over results.”

And you’re always improving, which is exactly what we’ll see here in all phases.”

Brandon Staley Addresses The Concerns About Chargers’ Defense

Brandon Staley Addresses The Concerns About Chargers’ Defense