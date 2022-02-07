Concerns about the offensive line were raised by Joe Burrow.

When asked about offensive line concerns, Joe Burrow said,

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line has been subpar all season, Joe Burrow has led the team to within one win of a world championship.

Burrow was sacked nine times by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round, and he was sacked at least five times in five games during the regular season.

All of this has led to speculation that he could be in trouble in the Super Bowl against a fearsome Rams pass rush.

During today’s Super Bowl media day, Burrow tried to dismiss the possibility.

Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk, “They’re a very good defensive front.”

“It will be a challenge for our guys, but they have worked extremely hard to get to this point.”

And I’m confident that our coaching staff has devised an excellent strategy for them, which they will be able to carry out.

Guys like Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, and Von Miller, on the other hand, are bound to face pressure.

“So it’ll be how I handle pressure — how I get the ball out of my hands and into the hands of my playmakers in space.”

Second, how we’ll be able to deal with them right away.

I have complete faith in our offensive line to pull it off.”

Joe Burrow Was Asked About Offensive Line Concerns

Joe Burrow Was Asked About Offensive Line Concerns