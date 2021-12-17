Conde Nast named Glasgow as one of the friendliest cities in the UK, beating Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Conde Nast named Glasgow one of the friendliest cities in the UK, topping Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

In their 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards, Conde Nast Traveller asked readers to vote for the UK cities with the friendliest people, and unsurprisingly, Glasgow came out on top.

Glasgow has been named one of the friendliest cities in the United Kingdom, beating out Edinburgh and Aberdeen in the process.

Condé Nast Traveller published a list of the most welcoming cities for visitors in the UK, based on reader votes, and Glasgow came in fourth place.

Scotland’s largest city was given a score of 95 out of 100, beating out a large number of English cities. It ranked above London and Manchester.

Sorry, Edinburgh Live and Aberdeen Live, but we beat you to the top spot – Edinburgh came in fifth and Aberdeen came in sixth.

Conde Nast Traveller’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards are among the most prestigious in the industry, highlighting the best places to visit around the world for travelers and tourists.

Belfast, Northern Ireland, came out on top, followed by Liverpool and Cardiff.

The 13 friendliest cities in the United Kingdom, according to Condé Nast Traveller:

You can read the whole thing here.