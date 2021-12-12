Conor Benn defeats Chris Algieri in a ferocious stoppage victory that is a contender for knockout of the year.

Conor Benn defeats Chris Algieri in a vicious stoppage victory that is a contender for knockout of the year.

CONOR BENN won his 20th professional fight with a KO of the year contender against respected American veteran Chris Algieri.

In the second round, the 25-year-old had already cuffed the 37-year-old and nearly knocked him out into the VIP seats with a cuffing blow.

WHAT A PERFORMANCE

But he waited until the fourth to obliterate the tough visitor with a rocket of a right hand, after demonstrating his growing defensive skills.

On points against Filipino legend Manny Pacquio and Amir Khan, as well as a KO loss to heavy handed Errol Spence Jr., Algieri’s impressive record has only three defeats.

As a result, Benn has issued yet another warning that he is on the verge of challenging for the world title.

The UK crowd booed Algieri into the ring, despite the fact that Conor has won their hearts thanks to the exploits of his father, two-weight world champion Nigel.

When the bell rang to start the fight, the taller veteran dashed across the ring, but a couple of clubbing Benn rights soon had him boxing more cautiously.

When the British boxer sank to his haunches and evaded punches like his father did in his prime, the crowd erupted in applause.

They were worried for a split second when Algieri landed a flush left hook that would have impressed the judges, but Benn’s chin has improved just as much as his boxing skills.

When Benn tried to ram a one-two through Algieri’s high guard in the second, the Essex father-of-one slashed hooks into his long torso, but the New Yorker shook his head defiantly.

However, Algieri was nearly knocked out of the ring by a peach of a left hook at the end of the session.

With a perfectly timed dig, The Destroyer caught him off guard, and he barreled into a forward roll that almost took him out of the ropes, but he beat the count and made it to the bell.

In the third, Benn looked fantastic, landing three-punch combinations of straights and hooks and defending like a pro.

A right hand to the gut hit Algieri in the fourth inning, but his incredible conditioning for a middle-aged man helped him handle the blow.

But the right hand that slammed into his head seconds later was too much to bear.

The jab set it up, and then Algieri’s guard and senses were destroyed by a piledriver of a straight right.

The courageous…

